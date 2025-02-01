https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988826SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Top-down view of lush, overlapping tropical leaves in a watercolor style, perfect for a nature-themed video background or design project.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 44.31 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.12 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.95 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.68 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare