https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988913SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Modern living room with minimalist decor, captured from a wide-angle perspective. Neutral tones and abstract art create a serene video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.8 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.12 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.63 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.91 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare