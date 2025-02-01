https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988969SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A whimsical garden gnome statue holding a lantern, surrounded by colorful flowers. Captured at eye level, perfect for a playful garden video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.52 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.77 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.65 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.34 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare