https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988998SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of a waterfall cascading into a river amidst rugged cliffs and lush greenery, creating a dramatic landscape video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 66.86 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.24 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.24 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare