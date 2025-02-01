https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989018SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle shot of a cannabis plant in a greenhouse, highlighting sunlit leaves. The video captures a serene, natural growth environment.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.69 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare