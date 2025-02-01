https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989023SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video of a rocky, barren landscape with a reddish hue, captured from a high angle, showcasing rugged terrain and distant hills.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.19 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.84 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.47 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare