https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989042SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A vintage map on a wooden table, dimly lit by candlelight. The low-angle shot adds a mysterious, adventurous feel, perfect for a historical video theme.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.41 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.01 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare