https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989061SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene night sky video featuring a crescent moon over a mosque with illuminated minarets, captured from a low-angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.94 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.14 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare