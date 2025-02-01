https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989095SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a futuristic cityscape with lush gardens and modern skyscrapers, showcasing a dynamic blend of nature and urban architecture.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 75.11 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 51.81 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.33 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare