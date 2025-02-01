https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989113SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Eerie forest scene with twisted trees and fog, captured from a low-angle. The style evokes a haunting, cinematic video atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 61.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.77 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare