https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989115SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of an empty stadium, capturing the vastness and symmetry of the seating and field from a high vantage point.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.38 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.3 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare