https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989299SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video angle of a woman's smiling face, capturing natural skin texture and expression, creating an intimate and candid style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.78 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare