https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989322SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mystical wizard stands in an enchanted forest, holding a glowing staff. Low-angle shot enhances the magical atmosphere, perfect for a fantasy video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 44.41 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.19 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.86 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare