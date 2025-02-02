https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989334SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A wide-angle video captures a boat's edge slicing through calm ocean waters under a bright sun, evoking a serene and adventurous vibe.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 77.61 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 46.08 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.88 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.5 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare