https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989340SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a heart-shaped steak on a grill, shot from a top angle. Smoke rises, highlighting the sizzling, charred surface of the meat.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.49 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare