https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989342SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Warmly lit antique shop with ornate wooden cabinets and vintage decor. Shot from a low angle, creating a nostalgic, timeless video ambiance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 52.66 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.2 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.9 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.42 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare