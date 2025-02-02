https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989356SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Serene video of a misty forest reflected in a calm lake, captured from a low angle, emphasizing tranquility and natural beauty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.85 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.11 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.86 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.5 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare