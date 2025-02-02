https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989357SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A wide-angle video captures a spiral galaxy in vivid colors, showcasing cosmic beauty and vastness against a starry backdrop in deep space.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 88.97 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 45.04 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.14 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare