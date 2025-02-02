https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989377SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene forest path with sunlight streaming through leaves, captured from a low angle, creating a mystical atmosphere. Ideal for a nature video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 72.54 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 42.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare