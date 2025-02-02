https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989382SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of the Taj Mahal reflecting in a long pool, capturing its grandeur and symmetry, perfect for a travel video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.03 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.98 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.63 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare