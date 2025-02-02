https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989391SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video of an ancient temple surrounded by lush trees, capturing intricate carvings and a mystical atmosphere in natural light.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.78 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 46.18 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.62 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare