https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989419SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Video captures a lush apple orchard with a low-angle shot, emphasizing the abundance of ripe apples against a clear blue sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 88.68 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 48.04 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.52 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.03 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare