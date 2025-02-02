https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989441SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A cosmic video scene of a black hole with electric blue tendrils, captured from a top-down angle, showcasing a sci-fi and mysterious style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 76.18 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 39.59 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.84 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare