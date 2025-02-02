https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989444SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A cosmic video concept showing a swirling black hole with glowing edges. Captured from a top-down angle, set against a starry space backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 76.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 48.1 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 12.34 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.07 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare