https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989453SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a pink rose with dewdrops, captured at eye level. The soft lighting highlights the delicate petals and glossy green leaves.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.95 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.58 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare