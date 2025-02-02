https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989458SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene nature video captures a capybara resting on a rock in a river, shot from a low angle, highlighting the lush green forest backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.79 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 33.96 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.08 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.06 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare