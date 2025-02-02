https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989460SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A capybara by a riverbank, captured from a low-angle perspective. The video-style image highlights the serene, natural setting and lush greenery.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 33.65 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.33 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare