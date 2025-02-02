https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989486SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Vibrant autumn leaves in red and yellow captured from a low-angle, creating a dynamic and immersive video of a colorful canopy against a clear sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 119.69 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 63.25 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 14.27 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.24 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare