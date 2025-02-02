https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989509SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video of lush vineyard rows and rustic stone house under a clear sky, showcasing agricultural beauty and serene landscape from above.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 63.1 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 36.45 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.75 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.56 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare