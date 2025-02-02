https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989514SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up video of a wine glass on a table, captured from a side angle, with a bokeh background creating a warm, elegant atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.68 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.99 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.55 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.46 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare