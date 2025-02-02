https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989515SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a scenic vineyard on a sunny day, showcasing lush green vines and a rustic house, angled from above for a sweeping view.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 66.29 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 39.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.97 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare