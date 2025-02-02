https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989518SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A video showcasing lush vineyards with ripe grapes, captured from a low-angle perspective, highlighting the rows and vibrant greenery under a clear sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 57.01 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.68 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.84 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.6 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare