https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989534SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of an empty wine glass on a wooden table, shot from a low angle, highlighting reflections and textures in a minimalist style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.09 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.59 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare