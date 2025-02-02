https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989577SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mystical elf in a glowing dress holds a light in a moonlit forest. Low-angle shot enhances the fantasy atmosphere, resembling a video game scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.19 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.26 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.76 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.08 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare