https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989800SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of a lush garden path, showcasing vibrant flowers and greenery under a clear blue sky, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.91 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare