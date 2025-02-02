https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989830SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Minimalist 'Coming Soon' video screen with a centered, bold white text on a black background, viewed from a straight-on camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.33 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.57 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare