https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989834SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies on a cooling rack, showcasing a warm, inviting atmosphere with shallow depth of field.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.44 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.84 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.34 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare