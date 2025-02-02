https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989842SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A side-angle shot of a focused professional working on multiple screens in a futuristic office, suggesting a tech-focused video theme.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.75 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.59 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.76 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.79 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare