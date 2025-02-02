https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989871SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A wide-angle shot captures a person in a minimalist room wearing VR goggles, emphasizing the futuristic concept in a sleek, modern video style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.33 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.21 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.13 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare