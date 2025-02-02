https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989874SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of a warehouse with forklifts moving between tall shelves filled with boxes, showcasing efficient logistics and storage.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.36 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.85 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.29 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare