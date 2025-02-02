https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989890SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a cupcake with colorful sprinkles on a rustic wooden table. The shallow depth of field adds a cozy, homemade feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.34 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.28 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.83 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare