https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989895SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a cupcake with pink frosting and silver sprinkles on a white plate, showcasing a shallow depth of field and warm lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.97 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.11 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.55 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare