0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up video shot of a cupcake with pink frosting and silver sprinkles on a white plate, showcasing a shallow depth of field and warm lighting.

Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.97 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.11 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.55 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.36 MB

