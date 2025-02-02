https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16989912SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Elegant bridal gown on a mannequin in a vintage room, captured from a low angle. The video showcases intricate lace details and classic decor.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.77 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.94 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.76 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare