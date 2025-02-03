https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993344SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of rich chocolate being poured into a white cup. The angle highlights the smooth flow and glossy texture of the liquid.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.08 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.65 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 703.57 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.12 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare