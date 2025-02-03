https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993354SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A video still of milk pouring into a glass from a high angle. Minimalist style with a focus on the smooth flow and simplicity of the scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 687.35 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare