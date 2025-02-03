https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993355SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of red wine being poured into a glass, captured from a side angle. The elegant style highlights the wine's rich color and texture.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.39 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.75 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.93 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare