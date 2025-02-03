https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993356SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Close-up shot of whiskey being poured into a glass, capturing the rich amber tones and fluid motion. Ideal for a video on luxury beverages.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.92 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.41 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare