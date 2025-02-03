rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993356
Save
Video Info
0:06
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up shot of whiskey being poured into a glass, capturing the rich amber tones and fluid motion. Ideal for a video on luxury beverages.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.92 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.97 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.41 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.23 MB

View personal and business license