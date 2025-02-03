https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993357SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of milk pouring into a glass, captured from a slightly elevated angle, emphasizing the smooth, creamy texture against a dark background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.74 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.47 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 840.46 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare