https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993362SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of glossy amber liquid swirling on a reflective surface, captured from a low angle, emphasizing fluid motion and texture.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.53 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.4 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare