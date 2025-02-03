https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16993366SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of glossy, swirling liquid, showcasing rich, golden-brown hues and smooth texture, captured from a low-angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.45 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.49 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare